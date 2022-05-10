This engineer questioned Elon Musk on Twitter. A Musk follower questioned his career without knowing that he is an eminence

Elon Musk sigue announcing on Twitter what their plans are with the platform after the millionaire purchase he has made of the social network. He wants, for example, that Twitter earn more money by proposing to charge for some functions and finally bring the edition of tweets.

He has also talked about the hiring that Twitter wants to do for the development of its technology: “if the acquisition of Twitter is completed, the company will focus on hardcore software engineeringdesign, information security and server hardware.

To this, Grady Booch has replied that he is a software engineer and has no idea what he means by “hardcore software engineering”.

I’m a software engineer. And I have no idea what you mean by “hardcore software engineering”. Will you please enlighten me as to what you mean? — Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) May 6, 2022

Elon Musk fans respond





Obviously, Elon Musk fans have jumped. “Look at the way Tesla Motors and SpaceX do engineering and automation, compared to most other engineering companies. Well imagine the software engineering version of that,” one told him. Another said “What kind of great engineering work have you created?”. And there came what is called “Zasca” on social networks.

Grady Booch replied that if he has ever traveled in an airplane or on an ocean liner. Or if he had used a credit card. He also that if you know about software systems defense in Ukraine. “The work I’ve done has shaped software for all these domains and beyond,” she says.

And is that Grady Booch is an eminence in software engineering. Among other things, Booch is known for the development of the Unified Modeling Language (UML). Also developed the Booch method of software developmentwhich he presents in his book, Object Oriented Analysis and Design where he advises adding more classes to simplify complex code.