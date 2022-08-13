this EVGA with 16,000 DPI is on sale and touching its historical low

The mouse is one of the most important peripherals in the entire gaming setup. It not only helps us to work and play, but it is essential when it comes to certain genres of video games, such as strategy or competitive online. Because although in most cases it serves us with a command, the mouse is a must have on multiple occasions.

And if it can be, the ideal is to get a purely gaming model, loaded with features and benefits designed to squeeze video games. As well, now we can get hold of this highly discounted EVGA on Amazon and touching its minimum price: 35.13 euros in said store, compared to its previous almost 100 euros.

The EVGA X20 is a super complete gaming mouse that stands out for its great gaming design with RGB backlighting. But above all for some features that allow us to enjoy all kinds of titles wirelessly, minimizing the use of cables in our setup, something essential for many players.

This EVGA (manufacturer well known for its graphics cards) has a 16,000 DPI sensor, a figure more than enough for most users, as well as 10 programmable and configurable buttons and five different profiles. As we say, it is a wireless model, but we can also use it via cable. And it has great ratings, something that is always appreciated.