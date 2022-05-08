This extension for Chrome and Edge allows us to do something that Google has never allowed us: easily search in other countries and languages

Google is such a good search engine that it dominates the market without any margin for competitors. It is so powerful that it has become synonymous with a search engine, even from others, just as YouTube is synonymous with a platform where you can search for videos. Nevertheless, even the referents have a lot to improveas we will see with a useful extension later today.

inexplicably, Google has never allowed us to geolocate our searches without using VPN. In other words, through a simple and comfortable procedure, there is no way to carry out a search as if we were literally in another country. This can be useful, for example, to carry out research or find news published in other countries and languages, and that may not appear in yours or may appear very buried.

If, for example, we search for “Genbeta” in Google, the website will appear in the first result. If we go to the “Tools” button we can select between searching between “any language” or “Search only pages in Spanish”, but we cannot search for example in English, or in German, although we may want to find content in those languages. If you need any of this, Google Search – Geolocation & Language Change is an extension for Chrome and Edge (Chromium browsers) that can become your best ally.

Choose location, language and filter as you wish





Once installed, using the extension is as simple as clicking on its icon in the browser extensions bar. This will open a configuration tab where we can choose location (the country whose results we want to see), language (which is independent of the country) and the language filter (that is, which languages ​​we do not want to appear in our searches).

In addition to that settings tab, what makes this extension useful is being able to modify the search from the Google interface itself, because to the right of “Tools”, the extension places a tab called “Location”. When you click on it, a drop-down menu will appear like the one we see, applicable to each search.



So you can use the extension from the Google search interface.

With such comfortable settings, doing searches as we want is sewing and singing. In addition to the professional approach, this will make certain searches very comfortable for those who live outside their country or move for work or pleasure. It’s so well implemented that I wish not only had I known about the feature before, but that Google added its capabilities to the search engine or that it had already done so long ago.

Via | Jakub Motyka