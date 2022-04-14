This extension promises to end the torture of accepting cookies through artificial intelligence

We have been filling in forms to give consent about cookies for a long time now every time we visit a new website. For some it is already day to day, but for others, dealing with this type of situation can end up unhinging their minds. Nevertheless, it is possible that soon there will be a solution and make our lives easier every time we are asked about the preference of cookies.

A group of researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Google claim to have found a way to use artificial intelligence to avoid having to go through the task of giving our consent through increasingly convoluted forms.

An extension capable of saving us from the torture of accepting cookies

Called ‘CookieEnforcer’, its objective is to select for us our preferences, disabling all additional cookies and leaving only the essential ones in order to enter the website. If it ends up working, it would save users a lot of time, especially those who are more aware of Internet privacy and security.

As mentioned in the document written by the researchers of this extension, many users simply accept all cookies. without stopping to think that many of them could compromise your privacy if we enable them. In some cases, these forms are more convoluted, designed so that the user simply accepts them all.

As the forms change their design depending on the website we enter, the extension must be helped by artificial intelligence to automate the process and detect where it should act, for this it was trained under a machine learning model.

The team claimed that the extension was effective in 91% of cases, testing it on more than 500 popular websites.

The operation of CookieEnforcer is divided into three steps: first it detects where the form is located on the website, then it predicts where the form to accept only essential cookies is located, and finally it does its job. According to its researchers, It does all this in the background, without harming the user experience or the equipment..

The extension is not yet available to the public. According to its researchers, expect a general release for everyonealthough no dates have yet been specified.