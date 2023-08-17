This Fall, The Mall Of America Will Get A Malibu Barbie Café:

The Malibu Barbie Cafe is going to the Mall of America. A news statement says that this will give people the chance to “experience the ultimate form of Barbie-inspired dining.”

The pop-up cafe is designed to look like it is from the 1970s. It has a casual restaurant alongside a variety of food, including desserts and drinks, in addition to exclusive souvenirs and a number of activities, such as the chance to step throughout a Barbie box as well as pay $1 to put on roller skates and go skating.

With A 90 Minute Table Reservation, You Can Do Everything At The Malibu Barbie Café:

When you make a reservation at the Malibu Barbie Café, you get to choose an entrée and a side dish. You also get a 90-minute table ticket along with full access to the Malibu Barbie Café. You can also buy other drinks, shared meals, and sweets.

The Barbie Café was full of places to take pictures for Instagram. You can surf, take pictures inside Barbie’s closet, stand in front of Barbie’s phone, and take pictures within a Barbie frame. Outside, next to the patio, there is additionally a skating rink where you can purchase skates to give it a try.

“Barbie is back and has taken the world by storm,” Carrie Charleston, Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America, said. “We’re happy that the Malibu Barbie Café is coming to the Mall of America.

This One Of A Kind Experience Gives Barbie Fans A Fun Chance To:

This one-of-a-kind eating experience is a fun way for Barbie aficionados of any age to get a taste of Barbie’s world. We’re excited to see what creative ideas Bucket Listers comes up with.

Malibu Barbie Café will remain within Chicago until the middle of October. It’s for people of all ages, but kids must be with an adult. Almost everyone there was wearing pink, and I even saw some couples out on dates.

We stayed at the Sheraton Grand Riverwalk for the night. Even though I’ve been to Chicago many times, I’ve never been on the Riverwalk. It’s one of the city’s most beautiful places, and there’s so much to do there.

Sheraton Was A Big Hotel With Plenty Of Modern Features:

The best place to start is at the Sheraton. It’s a big hotel with lots of new features. It is additionally the only hotel upon the river with its own dock, so you may arrive by boat or hop upon one of the historical tours, sunset trips, or party boats.

The entrance is pretty big, and next to it is a round bar area with comfy chairs. When we were there, someone was playing the piano.

They were very kind to Teddy and gave him a bed, food, as well as water bowls, but Teddy seemed to like my bed better. He received his own menu at Chicago Burger Company, the hotel’s diner on the water. He ordered the CBC Burger from the Pup Menu as well as liked it.

Along The 1.25 Mile Stretch, There Are Many Bars, Restaurants, As Well As Museums:

Kim got the Chili & Cheddar Burger alongside fried pickles, and I got the Mushroom Swiss Impossible Burger alongside sweet potato tots. Both of us liked frozen drinks. On a hot summer night, you can do what you want. All of the food was tasty.

After dinner, we took a walk along the Riverwalk. It is well lit as well as has easy-to-use paths. Along the 1.25-mile stretch, there are a lot of bars, restaurants, as well as museums. If you haven’t done it yet, you should do it while it’s still warm outside.