This fan remake of Resident Evil in Unreal Engine 5 is so faithful to the original that it seems like a dream

The game maintains classic features of the installment, such as the fixed camera or the tank controls.

It is already clear to us that Unreal Engine 5 can do real wonders. We have seen this with Cyberpunk 2077 projects developed with this graphic engine and even a kind of Dark Souls 4 that looks scandalous. All these works are developed by fansSo it’s no surprise that the latest news around Epic Games’ tool comes from a new group of gamers.

In this case, we are talking about users who have started to make a remake of the Resident Evil original, which would give us the opportunity to return to this iconic adventure through improved graphics. Because, according to wccfthech, it seems that the rest of the project tries to be as faithful as possible to Capcom’s delivery, something that can be seen in Fixed cameras and tank controls.

the project still does not have a release date finalized, so we have to keep an eye on the creators’ posts if we want to download the full version in the future. At the moment, these are all the characteristics of the project:

“More detailed graphics to keep the terror going.



Environments are brought to life in detail thanks to resolution upgrades and non-static 3D models.



Post-processing effects such as Bloom filters, which were not easy to do at the time of the original release, have been added to make the HD graphics even more realistic.



High-Resolution Environments: We increased the resolution of background environments by recreating them with a combination of high-resolution static images, as well as animated 3D models.”

Beyond this, it should be remembered that Capcom has been releasing updated versions of its franchise with Resident Evil 2: Remake and Resident Evil 3: Remake. The last addition to this list will obviously be Resident Evil 4: Remake, whose release is scheduled for the next March 24th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. As for this latest installment, at 3DJuegos we have already thought of 6 things that we would change and one that we would never touch.

More about: Resident Evil, Remake, Remake fan and Fan.