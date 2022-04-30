this fight between Sierra and Atari changed everything

Do you know why today you can play a wide range of genres that share mechanics without any problem? Because forty years ago a famous trial determined that reusing mechanics was not considered plagiarism. This is the story of Atari vs. Sierra.

Today we have names to refer to them. They are titles that have a common game system or mechanics. Some have even created a genre of their own. As a general rule, it is a single game that innovates and many that come later and are inspired by it to either replicate it, or push themselves and achieve other goals. But, forty years ago, a company decided that this was not right and that the mechanics should be owned by whoever invented them. that company was Atari. it was called Jawbreaker. It was the brainchild of an enthusiastic programmer, John Harriswho discovered a magazine ad offering high royalties for his creations and the opportunity to work with Ken Williams, the founder of Sierra On-Line. The project they created looked a lot like Pac-Man. Not only this, but it was more akin to the superior original arcade version than the one Atari had on their console.

In order not to look so similar, it was suggested that the ghosts be replaced by “happy faces” while the protagonist would be a set of teeth. If you saw him today, you would quickly say that he is a clone of Pac-Man. But Sierra believed that, in this way, they would solve the problem of being too similar to the Atari game. Of course, as narrated in the book “Hackers” de Steven Levy, they did not know Atari. The company sent letters asking them to cancel the distribution. Knowing that Jawbreakers looked better than their version of Pac-Man, they even tried to buy Harris to work for them, but the programmer remembered how cruel Nolan Bushnell’s company had been and continued to work with Sierra.

Williams had no desire to take on a company like Atari, which, at the time, was a giant compared to Sierra On-Line. But, after many threats and consultations with his lawyers, his anger overcame his fear and they went to trial. During it, it could not be shown that there was any Atari code in Jawbreakers, basically because Harris typed everything directly on the machine without a template. As the trial unfolded, attempts were made to demonstrate the difference between plagiarism and creative freedom. The result? David against Goliath. Sierra On-Line beat the almighty Atari and this marked a historical precedent that continues to this day.

The truth is that Ken Williams, as he explains in his book “Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings”, did not want to follow this line of copying games from other companies. His motto was “leaders lead, followers follow” (leaders lead and followers follow behind). He didn’t want to give in to Atari, but he preferred his games to be more different and original than games inspired by other companies. He was also obviously worried that other developers would do the same with his games. And the truth is that the outcome of this trial has had both positive and negative repercussions on our industry throughout its lifetime.

For example, the video game crisis of 83. As a Sierra worker points out in Williams’ book “it wasn’t just a lawsuit about how it looks and feels to play, but a ruling that forever established that a game mechanic couldn’t be copyrighted.” I think this changed the video game industry forever and quite possibly set the stage for the industry’s downfall a year later After beating Atari many companies were free to make spin-offs with the same game mechanics game than the biggest hits of the day, which created a glut of “same with different graphics” and consumer fatigue that decreased demand. Atari’s ET game gets too much blame for wrecking the industry…”

Indeed, a single game was not to blame for the crisis, but the excess of similar games that do not bring anything new to the market. And yet, this practice of copying mechanics has also determined the fate of our industry. Over the ensuing decades, many companies have taken design inspiration from other games to come up with their own creative visions. The famous floppy disk that some young Carmack and Romero sent to Nintendo with level 1-1 of Super Mario running with a perfect scroll on a PC is well known. Not being able to use their license, they decided to make Commander Keen. Id Software would go on to create an entire genre with games like Wolfenstein 3D and DOOM; and many other games copied the mechanics of the first-person shooter until… well, until today.

From our perspective, Jawbreakers may be too similar to Pac-Man, because at the time the graphics were very limited, but forty years ago the resemblance was the same as today when we identify one style of play with another. You already know the rest of the story: Dune II is born and RTS is invented. GTA is created and similar games appear. The Minecraft phenomenon arrives and the same. Battle royale. MOBAs. Roguelikes and soulslikes… From complete systems that support a game to small specific mechanics, our industry stands on the shoulders of giants and is inspired by new ideas to create others.

Interestingly, in recent years we have had exceptions to this rule. games that have patented mechanics so they cannot be copied. Famous are the cases of the Shadow of Mordor Nemesis system, the Mass Effect dialogue wheel, the Final Fantasy ATB battle system, the last known position of Splinter Cell or the control of the same character in two different worlds through a split screen on The Medium.

For a video game, its mechanics and systems are its essence, just as a movie is the audiovisual representation of a story. If the cinema had patented this, we would not be able to see derivations of the same narrative in other contexts and with other characters. In the same way, in video games, our industry may have been more original, but also more scarce in terms of productions. And all this was forged in court. So what do you think? Is it better for games to protect their mechanics or not?