This first-person Spider-Man mod for PC will make you feel like Peter Parker himself

Although it may seem like something that sounds very interesting, it can be a very dizzying experience if you are sensitive.

It is already well known that the PC modding community can do modifications of all kinds whose results result in the most surprising experiences. In this case, the protagonist is Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC. A user has created a mod where you can to feel perfectly like Spider-Man himself.

A user has created a first-person mod on Spider-ManThis modification in first person It has been created by the user jedizosh920. In the video, accompanied by inspiring music, Spider-Man can be seen swinging his webs across Manhattan. Our friend and neighbor shows himself as he is, something that can get dizzy if you are sensitive to these sudden movements.

Despite this, it is very nice to see how the community interacts with the titles. Apparently it can’t be downloaded on Nexus mods at the moment, but it does have a dedicated Discord channel. Mooding de Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered where there are a lot of mods and a whole community to interact around this game.

The game is already known to have been a hit for both Insomniac Games and PlayStation on Steam. Something very similar has happened in the UK becoming Sony’s best release on PC. If you haven’t played Spider-Man on this platform yet and you need a graphics cardyou should know that NVIDIA gives you the title if you buy one of its RTX 3000.

