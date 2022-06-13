This forensic simulator not only seeks the realism of the corpses, it also wants to terrify

Autopsy Simulator features new trailer and launch window on PC.

Video game fans are used to ending the lives of hundreds of enemies in games of all kinds, so the Autopsy Simulator proposal is very interesting to say the least, since it combines the horror, suspense and simulation to put us in a very different situation: that of the coroner who, exploring corpses, must find the clues that explain their death.

The story is set in New Orleans in the 1990s.Team 17 has taken advantage of these days of digital events to present a new trailer for Autopsy Simulator, also confirming that this PC game will be released next November. “Players will take control of a pathologist-in-training to study realistic case files, created in collaboration with a team of real world forensics” with which we have tried to capture the maximum realism in the analysis and dissection of the bodies.

What exactly is Autopsy Simulator about? In Jack’s shoes, during the autopsy of a mysterious woman, “he finds inside him the engagement ring of his wife Kate of him, long gone. As the game progresses”, you can read in the synopsis of the game, “other elements of the mystery are revealed”. So not everything will revolve around the autopsy of corpses but, in that same workspace, we will enjoy a horror story that promises to disturb us.The story will be set in the New Orleans of the 90s.

“We focus on realism, so the organs, their documentation, injuries and cases are presented with attention to detail and realism,” reads the official description of the game on Steam. Interested in this proposal? Autopsy Simulator is scheduled to debut on PC in November 2022.

More about: Autopsy Simulator.