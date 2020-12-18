This former NDA colleague said – BJP has abandoned Vajpayee’s principles

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which left the NDA in protest against the three agricultural laws of the central government, has launched a scathing attack on the BJP. The SAD asked the BJP why it had ‘abandoned’ the ideology of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Significantly, just a day before this statement of SAD, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh accused SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal of ‘poisoning’ Punjab in the guise of farmers’ issue and promoting communal passion. Huh.’ Also Read – PM Modi said- political parties should stop misleading farmers, these are special things

Chugh was reacting to Badal’s statement in which he alleged that the BJP was a “real piece of gang.” Surprising the BJP leader’s statement, senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said, “It seems that The Punjab BJP has divided and adopted the Congress policy of rule, it will have a bad impact on the state. Also Read – WB Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee’s army was once a warrior, but today holds the command of BJP

Chandumajra, in a statement, accused the BJP of attempting to “disturb” the peace of the state, saying the SAD urged Punjabis to understand the “dangerous game” being played by the state BJP. He alleged, “After the three agricultural laws have been rejected by all means, they are preparing to fight one brother (Sikh) against another brother (Hindu) just to establish his foothold.” ” Also Read – WB Assembly Elections 2021: These most trusted leaders of Mamata Banerjee, today have become a challenge for Didi

Advising BJP leaders to fight with the Center, he said, “You need to ask your party leadership why they have abandoned Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s liberal ideology and forgot to take everyone along.”

