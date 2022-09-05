This former porn streamer and actress was kicked out of a Fortnite tournament on Twitch. Her motives did not convince him

From time to time, Twitch carries out a series of events from the streaming platform itself called ‘Twitch Rivals’. These are tournaments in which the participants compete in a video game in which they have a series of objectives to win the victory and get the prize, which is usually monetary. Twitch organizes these types of events for all kinds of video games, and the last one was for Fortnite, the popular game from Epic Games.

In principle, among the participants was Adriana Chechik, a former porn actress who, among her current projects, is also dedicated to directing on Twitch. However, one day before the event, Epic Games contacted Chechik to notify him that he has been banned from the tournament.

She is kicked out of the tournament an hour before it starts.

As Chechik herself has been able to assure in a stream, Epic Games rejected Chechik’s participation an hour before the event due to her past as a pornographic actress. However, the company apologized to her from Fortnite’s own Twitter account, explaining that the request sent was to remove all references to adult content in the background of their streams due to the game’s age rating.

We’re so sorry this happened. The request to @TwitchRivals was to work with you to remove adult references from your stream’s background due to our game’s rating. We have no issue with you participating in events or streaming Fortnite. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2022

Nevertheless, the request did not end up convincing at all, since no out-of-tune objects appear in the streamer’s room, beyond some prizes or a certain PornHub promotion. Of course, any user who enters his Twitch channel is warned that there may be adult content.

The content creator hoped to participate in the latest Fortnite Twitch Rivals without construction, a game mode that was added to the Epic Games title in which you can play the battle royale mode without the construction mechanics that have generated so much criticism between some users. The tournament took place at the end of August, with prizes exceeding two million dollars.

Chechik has been performing live on the platform for some time with varied gameplays from a multitude of games. However, one way or another his channel ends up involved in controversy. The next day, after the statements regarding Twitch Rivals, your channel was banned from the platform temporarily, returning days later.