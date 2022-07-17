This free ebook will teach you what design patterns are and how to apply them to JavaScript / React app development.

We call ‘design pattern’ certain more or less standardized solutions to recurring problems experienced by programmersand that also allow you to save time when communicating with your teammates, by providing you with a common language: you can talk to them about implementing an ‘abstract factory’ without having to go around explaining its operating scheme.

It is important to clarify that a ‘design pattern’ is not the same as a ‘snippet’, it is not a reusable piece of foreign code that we can just copy and paste in our own, but of a general concept that solves —previously adapted to our program— a specific problem.

We can be programming for years without knowing a single pattern (which will not prevent us from implementing it at some point without being aware of it), but it will always be interesting learn about them to know how to deal with problems that we are finding. And today we bring you a resource especially interesting to learn them if you are a web programmer.

The programmer career in 2017 and in the future (with Javier Santana)

Learning Patterns / Patterns.dev

This is ‘Learning Patterns’, a recently published book —and, more interestingly, for free— by Addy Osmani and Lydia Hallie. In its book version, has 41 sections that —introduction and conclusions aside— each address a problem to be solved and/or a design pattern when we program JavaScript and React-based applications.

We can get the ebook from for free on platforms such as Apple Books and Google Play, or download them directly to our PC (both PDF and ePub) from Archive.org, LeanPub or SpeakerDeck.



Things that a website offers, but a book (electronic or printed) does not.

But the web version, in addition to copies of all the information contained in the pages of the electronic book (complete with animations and practical examples hosted on CodeSandbox), also houses multiple resources contributed by the community and referred to other frameworks such as Vue.js, Angular, Node.js, etc.; in addition to a huge selection of videos on topics related to the content of the book.



Community resources section of the web.

authors

Addy Osmani, one of the two main authors of ‘Learning Patterns’, is a software engineer working on Google Chrome leading a team focused on developing tools like Lighthouse, PageSpeed ​​Insights, Chrome User Experience Reports, etc.

A decade ago he was the author of a similar book for O’Reilly publishing house: “Learning JavaScript Design Patterns”. Recently, on the Listen Notes podcast, he explained how he ended up writing both books:

About 10 years ago, I was developing web applications for different Fortune 500 companies, and I realized that we were writing a lot of spaghetti code. Back then, we still didn’t have some of the modern features of JavaScript (modules, classes, etc.), so people were trying to improvise based on what they’d seen in other languages ​​for decades. Also, in the 1990s people had started talking about patterns more often thanks to the book Gamma, Helm, Johnson and Vlissidess ‘Design Patterns’, a really influential work, but people didn’t know how to apply it to JavaScript and to the front-end in general. So I tried to create a book that interpreted it, at least from my perspective. But I think that 10 years later, things have changed: frameworks are used more and more to build complex applications, so I thought it would be interesting to take a new look at the topic.

Thus, he invited Lydia Hallie (software engineering consultant and trainer expert in JavaScript, React, Node, GraphQL and serverless technologies) and in the midst of a pandemic they launched to shape a new book; a task that they expected to take two months ended up taking two years.