This free horror game is inspired by tamagotchi for you to fear so it will hatch on your mobile

Independent studio Airdorf has released a small free title to promote the movie Hatching.

Yes, the premise of Hatching is scary and very disturbing. The finnish horror movie introduces us to a family where the young daughter finds egg that hides a great mystery. The plot progresses with the egg growing to a great size and finally hatching to reveal a nightmarish creature.

To promote the film, the independent studio Airdorf has released a small free game for mobiles and browsers in the purest style tamagotchirescuing the proposal that was so popular in the 90s, putting us to take care of an egg. Of course, the approach is not as lighthearted as electronic toys, and the terror of the creature that hatches from the egg will be part of the game.

The game’s interface is as simple as we could hope for a game based on a toy from over 30 years ago, but it’s a really original way to promote a movie. Do not expect a great title, the game is nothing more than a curiosity which serves to reinterpret the premise of the film with a minigame.

Last year we already told you about Tamagotchi fever, which was back to celebrate its 25th anniversary with touch and voice control. The populars electronic toys They have also served to honor the Kingdom Hearts franchise for its 20th anniversary, distributed by Bandai Namco in Japan and with different versions.

More about: Tamagotchi, Terror and Cinema and videogames.