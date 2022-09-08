This free utility from Microsoft allows you to have one of the best functions of macOS in Windows 10 and 11

A few weeks ago we discovered that a very useful and interesting feature was coming soon to PowerToys, Microsoft’s collection of tools that it develops in conjunction with the open-source community. It is about the possibility of copying the text of any image with just a couple of clicks.

The feature is already available in the latest version of PowerToys, and we at Genbeta decided to take a look at it to see how it works. Although it is a feature that comes standard on Apple Macs, now at last Windows 10 and 11 users can also count on this useful tool.

Text extractor is included in PowerToys and is very easy to use.

Called ‘Text extractor’, it is a tool in which, by selecting the region of the screen, we can copy all the text that is in it. Its operation is tremendously simple, and in addition, it is possible to add a keyboard shortcut to make its use even easier.

In order to use it, the first thing we have to do is download PowerToys from the official GitHub page. This collection of tools is compatible with both x86 and ARM systems with 64-bit architecture running Windows 10 or 11. We can download it both in executable format and in .ZIP format.





Once downloaded, we install it on our computer. Before I can use it we must restart the computer. After that, we will be able to enjoy all the tools they contain.

In it we find multiple extremely useful functions for our system, such as the possibility of anchoring windows always in the foreground, making the computer not suspend without having to touch the power settings, or compressing an image with just a couple of clicks, among many other functions. However, in this article we will focus on Text extractor.

To use the tool, we must first make sure that it is active. To do this we go to Text extractor and enable the function in case it is not. Under this option we also have the possibility to change the keyboard shortcut with which the Text extractor is activated. Default is Windows + Shift + Talthough we can change it at will.

To use Text extractor you will need to have PowerToys in the background. Once configured, we can close the application without any problem and it will be tied to the toolbar. So to copy the text from any image, all we have to do is access the function from the keyboard shortcut and select the region of the screen where we want to copy the text. After that, we will have the text on the clipboard, so just press CTRL + V in any text box to paste it.

Best of all, by being able to copy an entire region of the screen, the only thing we can copy is not the text of an image, but the text of any application, window, or even video that we have open Of course, we may have to go through an editor the text, since it will appear continuously and by lines, without distinction of paragraphs.

The tool is extremely efficient and easy to use, so it will be a great companion for Windows users.