This free website to work with my PDF files has saved me from submitting a bad paper

When you are a student, it is really common to have to Constantly working with PDF files when downloading notes or submitting a job. All of us university students have had a folder full of PDF files and sometimes the need to edit them, or export them to another format in a comfortable way. That is why, for me, there is a tool that is essential as a student to work with them: ILovePDF.

And although I am speaking from my point of view as a student, it can also be applied to any worker who is dealing with PDF files on a daily basis and who needs to withdraw their password or edit them. But the opposite situation can also occur. have a document that is not PDF and want to work with it to bring it to this format. All with ILovePDF that can be categorized as a real Swiss army knife.

ILovePDF is a swiss army knife for PDF files

Something that ends up making me fall in love with ILovePDF is precisely the very clean interface that it has and also the number of different options that are going to be found. The operating process is really simple, since you simply have to access the website of this Swiss army knife of PDFs and choose one of the options that are available. These are classified into various grids.





Several functions stand out that are very useful for the day-to-day life of any student, such as join or split a PDF, compress it, convert between many different formats (Word, PowerPoint, Excel and even images) and you can also unlock it. Without a doubt, there are endless functions to work with files, and best of all, you won’t have to pay anything for it.

When selecting any of these functions to be able to work, the web will request that you upload the files through the browser, but also you can drag and drop PDFs on the web. If it is true, that sometimes it can be somewhat limited in the free function, especially in the number of simultaneous documents to upload to carry out a conversion or remove a password.





When the documents are uploaded, the conversion will begin without having to see any type of intrusive advertisement so that the corresponding download of the resulting file can finally be carried out. It must be taken into account that the name given to this new edited file will be different from the original, and before making a delivery or sending it by email, it may be important to change the name.

It is for all this, that we recommend you to have this website in your bookmarks, because it can save you in many situations. In particular, it has saved me from delivering some work at the university, since the moodle platforms have a limitation on the weight of the files that can be uploaded to the platform to make a delivery. And sometimes a PDF file with a lot of high-quality images can be really heavy and cannot be delivered as expected.

In these cases I have always used the PDF compression tool that reduces the weight in order to deliver it, but without compromising the quality of the images contained in the file. For me and for any type of student this is something fundamental, as well as the possibility of joining several PDFs to add attachments to a job in a really fast way and without any kind of complication.