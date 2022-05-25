This fun website allows you to send WhatsApp audios to your friends as if they were Yoda, Homer, Vegeta and more

Today we are going to present you a very fun website. Through it you can send audios through WhatsApp to your friends using as intermediaries to your favorite television characters or famous people in general: Chiquito de la Calzada, Jordi Wild, the Little Mermaid Ariel, Constantino Romero, Doraemon or characters from The Simpsons.





You do the message and they give you the voice. In addition, there are not only characters, but also records. For example, imagine you want to send a message with the voice of a drunk person or with the tone of a squirrel. You can use this tool with a mobile, but also on the web with your PC, through Fake You.

That yes, it is having such expectation on the internet that from the website itself they warn that the service is going slow and in Genbeta we have confirmed that this is true. “We are receiving millions of requests,” they explain from the web.

Also, through their Discord chat, Fake You says that they will pay for the first fifty models uploaded. Most of the voices are from well-known characters in the Anglo-Saxon world, but there is also a specific category for Spanish speakers.

How to create your own message





First you access the web and you will see that there are several drop-downs. Choose one that interests you: real people, music, movies, cartoons… If you choose music, different musical styles will appear to narrow down the type of people they could send that WhatsApp message of yours with your voice. If you put movies you will have a new dropdown with movie types and so on.

For example, let’s choose the Spanish language. Hence you don’t have another extra dropdown to divide the categories, but you do have 65 voices to choose from. You have SpongeBob, José Coronado, the narrator of aesthetic disasters or Lisa Simpson. Choose the character you like the most.

Then, write in the text box what you want the character to say and click on “Speak” to create the audio track with the recording (the Claro also appears, which is a bad translation of clear and will erase what you put in the text box). When the audio is processed you can find it at the bottom. If the web is very saturated, then it does not work.

Can you play it or save it to your files to share later. These recordings can then be saved and sent via WhatsApp or other messaging apps.