This funny video shows that even the authors of God of War: Ragnarok wanted to announce the date

The next installment of Kratos and Atreus has been a trend today for revealing its release date.

Through a chat with 3DJuegos, Cory Barlog, director of God of War: Ragnarok, has been raising our expectations with the first details of the adventure. After this, SIE Santa Monica continued to encourage us with information that points to a most complex delivery, but the community has fully exploded with the recent confirmation of the release date.

Now we can say it without fear of being wrong: God of War: Ragnarok will be out on November 9, and it seems that this fact has been celebrated by both Kratos fans and the Santa Monica team. After all, the studio’s Twitter account posted a fun video showing this substantial change to his bio, which until now only informed us that his game would be released in 2022.

As you can see in the tweet inserted above these lines, the developer’s Community Manager changes the “2022” to the aforementioned “November 9”, followed by a “WE WILL” endless. And we have heard so many rumors during the last weeks that even the members of Santa Monica wanted to reveal the data once and for all.

It should be remembered that these conferences loaded with speculation and theories have triggered more than one discussion on social networks like Twitter. Cory Barlog is aware of this and, taking into account that there are still a few weeks left for the premiere of God of War: Ragnarok, he has asked the community that there be no more toxicity, since he prefers to celebrate the event by prioritizing the respect between players and developers.

