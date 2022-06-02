This Fusion Of Max Payne With SuperHOT And Unreal Engine 5 Looks So Awesome We’d Pay For It

Still unnamed, the video game is signed by the creator of The Hong Kong Massacre, released in 2019.

Blown-up chairs, blood everywhere, and slow-motion gunshots… This Unreal Engine 5 gameplay demo has everything to hook even the most loyal Max Payne fans. It is a work by VRESKI about a shooter yet to be baptized that, in the absence of knowing more details, looks really spectacular.

Not much is known about the video game, in fact is featured on YouTube as Untitled FPSbut those responsible did want to let us see in this how exciting a sequence of shootouts in production can be, specifically in a restaurant, where shotgun in hand has to finish off well-protected enemies.

With similarities found by Reddit users in Superhot, a shooter where the bullet-time mechanic is largely the protagonist, Untitled FPS has also served VRESKI to show its talent in other scenarios where destruction and slow motion are always protagonists. Unfortunately, we are completely unaware of the premise of the video game, and if there are any plans for its official release.

However, VRESKI is not a user who makes technical demos with Unreal Engine, but the name of a developer who has already made a name for himself with The Hong Kong Massacre, a fast-paced top-down shooter inspired by classic action movies, as well as other titles. of the market as the acclaimed Hotline Miami.

Remake en marche by Max Payne

Untitled FPS serves to increase the desire to see the announced remake of Max Payne 1 and 2 in motion, with the return of Remedy to the saga to work in collaboration with Rockstar Games. The project is still in its early stages of development, but it has already fueled desires to see a new installment on the IP.