This game gives chess a twist by betting on shotguns and roguelike elements

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate is released this week on PC and is already receiving very positive reviews from the public.

Independent teams continue to show high doses of creativity. The latest video game to attract our attention arrived in stores yesterday, and proposes a twist to the classic game of chess by introducing a great betrayal and shotguns. Its name is Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate and it can be purchased on Steam.

“Like chess, but with all the black pieces defecting and leaving the King alone and defenseless… but with his loaded shotgun. It’s about time those white pieces start trembling before the Royal Wrath!”, we can read in the description of the video game. A) Yes, This is not a typical chess game, but something more roguelike.

It is sold at 5.99 euros on Steam, and has a free demo availableOn each turn you can choose between moving the King or shooting at the enemy pieces, reloading the shotgun with each move. “Avoid checkmate and eliminate the White King to overcome each of the challenging levels. At the end of them you will be able to choose between two random combos that always include an advantage for you and another for your opponent. Choose wisely and ascend through the castle … maybe then you can get your kingdom back.”

The games bet to be quite fast-paced, and in fact they last 30 minutes. The game includes 5 challenging difficulty levels, as well as an endless mode. It can be purchased for 5.99 euros and has a free demo on Steam. At the moment it has 95% positive reviews on the Valve store.

More about: Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate and Demos.