This game has been 30 years in development and has earned it a Guinness record: this is its story

Clockwork Aquario has officially entered the Guinness World Records for this curious feat.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated December 14, 2021, 14:59 16 comments

Sometimes, video games leave us really unlikely stories, and today we come to talk about one of them. It has to do directly with Aquarium Clockwork, a title that was published this December after confirming his return last year, after a tremendously long journey.

The game is a treasure trove of arches of SEGA, beginning its development in 1991 and being finally canceled for, 30 years later, to be released by ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games. This has earned him the record for the video game with the longest time between the beginning and the end of its development.

In fact, they have officially entered the Guinness World Records, taking over from Duke Nukem Forever, which kept him until the end of this year. Clockwork Aquario is the last game that was developed by Westone, who suffered that setback at the time due to the arrival of 3D and other types of genres were beginning to dominate.

Now it’s back thanks to two labels that are dedicated to preserving retro gaming, with development that has included members of the studio’s original team, such as Ryuichi Nishizawa, co-founder of Westone and creator of the legendary Wonder Boy, who returned in remake form four years ago.

Clockwork Aquario is available at PS4 y Nintendo Switch, for all lovers of 2D classics with a good emotional component behind. It’s not every day that a game can boast of having a Guinness record.

