This game has made my week: it’s damn beautiful and its action is amazing

The indie scene continues to give us joy. We have a new demo with The Plucky Squire, a charming action and adventure game that invites us to travel between 2D and 3D with spectacular art and highly inspired gameplay. It is already one of my most anticipated games for 2023.

One of the things that excited me the most about Super Mario Odyssey was the mechanics of move from 3D scenarios to traditional 2D planes. Surely those of you who have played it will remember it. It was genius. For this reason, I have been surprised to see the mechanics reflected in a video game that is not made by Nintendo, and that nevertheless surprises even more. There is only a trailer and a little information, but for me it is already one of those games that I have written down in the calendar (it will arrive in 2023).

The Plucky Squire es an action adventure in that you cannot say that there is only one playable ingredient, because it has melee battles, shooting, puzzles, jumps and an infinity of approaches that run between two and three dimensions. Basically, everything is built around the idea that our characters were living peacefully between the pages of a storybook, until the villain realizes that he can change history. Then he pushes Jot and his friends to a 3D world where they must find a way to defeat the evil Humgrump and return everything to normal. In short, a simple plot, ideal to start playing and enjoy the gameplay so direct and original that the nice video game that Devolver Digital presented us with.

From a 2D book to a 3D world

Now is when I am going to give you a most curious fact, because it turns out that The Plucky Square is developed by a recently created company (All Possible Futures). And who is behind its foundation? Nothing more and nothing less than James Turner, who became popular as the first western Pokémon designer, and who helped design several of the franchise’s characters. By participating in this project we can also find Jonathan Biddleresponsible for other renowned games such as The Swords of Ditto or Bastion.

It enters through the eyes, and the gameplay does not seem to be far behindAll this helps me to understand that we are facing something very artistic, and you only have to look at the images to realize it. The color is bestial, with some very cartoon designs which, however, are combined with photorealistic environments. I find it wonderful how playable action is reflected in a 2D book, to then be enjoying a game with 3D freedom and a 360-degree view. There are even moments when both perspectives collide, giving rise to scenes as incredible as driving our character in 2D while the camera rotates around a cup in a 3D plane.

But the best thing is how it’s done. Have you noticed the winks What does the game contain? There is a scene from a minigame that is clearly reminiscent of Punch-Out, but also a shoot ’em up sequence that seems to be reminiscent of the classic Contra. I am sure that we will have references like these in abundance within an action-adventure experience where variety seems to be the undisputed key.

And it is that the feeling is that it is a salad of proposals, which of course have as a common denominator a sensational and quite unusual artistic section. It enters a lot through the eyes, but the gameplay does not seem to be far behind. Will this be one of the great indie surprises of the next 2023? Personally, I would love for that to be the case.