This game has turned me into a cheater and the worst thing is that I have thoroughly enjoyed each cheat

With a super nice graphic style and a premise as surprising as “lie to be victorious”, we have played Card Shark and the impressions could not be more favorable with this new game for PC and Nintendo Switch. Here are a few reasons why you should keep a close eye on it.

i hate cheating. When a game between friends of Monopoly or any board game enters the cheating loop, I get bored and end my participation in the session. I don’t like trickery, nor am I attracted to tricks to win, since I think that says very little about oneself as a person; You have to know how to lose with the established rules. Well well, all this almost moral thinking has gone to waste after the first hours playing Card Shark. Nerial I hate you. There are times, when I get bored, that I start exploring future Steam releases, looking for a video game that catches my eye. That’s how I got to know Card Shark for the first time, the new video game by Nerial and edited by Return Digital. A card game, set in 18th century France, with an exquisite art style and a premise that appealed to me as far from my convictions: lie to win.

The demo of the game, which you can also try, blew me away when I played it a few months ago, so the title went straight to my wish list. When a few days ago it was announced that the title will be out on June 2 on Nintendo Switch and PC, I went quickly and quickly to claim in 3DJuegos that I wanted to get into this unique video game. And honestly, it’s a good thing I’ve done it, because I’m sure we’re dealing with one of those indies that she’s going to fall in love to more than one, after a few hours with a preview version of the title.

How to bring out the worst in yourself and feel good about it

In Card Shark we play a poor bastard, which is punctuated by the murder of the boss of the place where he works, after a game of cards in which he helps to cheat and that ends with the fatal outcome. The culprit that events are rushing is Comte, a French gypsy who tries to survive by swindling the richest in card games carefully fixed. By letting ourselves be carried away by his talk, we find ourselves involved in a crime for which they are now looking for us.

Precisely because of this, Comte becomes the only person we can trust and this scoundrel asks us for help to keep cheating to the people. Our protagonist is mute, shy, skinny, and his appearance is a perfect help for Comte to carry out his plans, which are much more ambitious than getting a few coins from bored rich people. In this way, the Cascarots, French gypsies who live somewhat apart from the rest of society, become our family.

The magic of Card Shark lies in perfectly reflecting the art of cheatingBut beyond the story, there will be time to talk about it, the important thing is the gameplay and what Card Shark transmits. Comte, as well as another important character called “The Magician” and various individuals we meet in the adventure, teach us tricks to play games of letters. In this way, displaying great precision and attention, we can empty the pockets of our contenders, something that serves us for much more than making money, because it also saves us from death on several occasions. It’s the year 1743, here you don’t ask twice.

And that is where the magic of Card Shark lies, in perfectly reflecting the art what does it mean cheating And don’t get caught trying. Even if you are the most innocent person in the world, suddenly you start to like to make gestures with your fingers so that your partner knows what cards the opponent has or to serve wine to the players as a humble servant to be able to spy on the opponents and Comte emerges victorious.

The video game is almost a tutorial of how to bring out the worst in you, but be happy about it, because the game is tremendously satisfying. You manipulate a game to confuse Voltaire himself and you feel the king of the world. Mind you, I used the words “accuracy” and “attention” before, because playing Card Shark forces you to be very focused. A small movement error when shuffling the cards or a mistake when seeing what your opponent’s hand is will end up with a losing round for you. And, as your opponents realize that you cheat, I insist that you’re a dead man.

But when you get to the rhythm of the game and manage to do all the movements with finesse, you feel like a true artist, rather than a cheat. Nerial has created a very simple gameplaybut that requires the maximum attention possible, that keeps you alert and that does not forgive you for failure. In fact, there is the possibility of starting the adventure with permanent death, a choice that I am very clear that I would not recommend for a first game, because the moments of overwhelm and tension end up coming.

Card Shark has turned me into a cheater and I like itBecause the key to cheating is speed, and the game doesn’t give you all the time in the world to cheat. The rivals have a patience that runs out as the game progresses and they lose money, so it is easy to make a mistake in that environment of suspicion and doubt (a feeling that, on the other hand, hooks you to the game). All this, added to an outstanding artistic section, a suitable music for the context and some very inspired dialogues that reflect the elegance and viscerality of the time, has meant that he has not been able to let go of the command in recent days.

Card Shark has turned me into a cheater and I like it, I have enjoyed every deception. Once again, as was the case with Inscryption, Devolver Digital offers us a unique title in the card game genre that must be followed closely. Soon we will be able to see how far it goes, but Card Shark has me surprised and amazed: I have fallen into your trap.