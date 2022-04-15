This game makes you feel like a real detective, and this is the trick

Chinatown Detective Agency is a curious adventure and detective game that seeks to investigate its clues in a very different way than the traditional ones. As it does? Using the most powerful tool of all: the Internet.

I sometimes think that what brought the adventure genre into its twilight era was the use and abuse of inventory-based puzzles. That way of resolving any situation that comes our way by first filling our pockets with assorted objects to combine with the setting or with other objects. But, throughout its history, there have been a handful of games that have sought to do things differently; games like Gone Home, Her Story or Return of the Obra Dinn have known how to expand the genre by looking for another way to create mechanics and experiences. And there is no doubt that Chinatown Detective Agency is now one of them too.

To start, a little context. Gabriel Knight 3: The Devil’s Testament It is one of the most reviled adventures for having the worst puzzle in memory. Something that seems very unfair to me because, among its multiple values, it also happens to have one of the best puzzles ever made: Le Serpent Rouge. But that is another story. This game also contained very innovative mechanics for the time: Sidney, a computer that we could handle in the game and that worked like an encyclopedia. Yes, in 1999 we could search for terms based on the then Mystica Encyclopedia; remember that Wikipedia would still not be founded until two years later. Thanks to this function, we can inform ourselves about vampires, the holy grail and freemasons, for example. Some links take us to others to get clues that help us understand what was happening in the game. Cool, right?

We have to use not only our ingenuity, but a tool that is not part of the game: your Internet browserIn the 90s there were very different philosophies when it came to designing adventures and puzzles. A Sierra he liked to incorporate manuals and books in his boxes that contained all kinds of clues and procedures. For example in Police Quest we had the police manual to know what the regulations were before an arrest as well as the radio codes. You had to have read the manual to understand the correct order in which to respond to a crime. The Guide to the Land of the Green Islands of King’s Quest VI they used what we now call lore (and also copy protection) to better understand the world we walk through with Prince Alexander. In LucasArts it was different. Ron Gilbert, who recently released his Return to Monkey Island, always believed that games had to contain all the clues and information within the game. Nothing to read manuals or things like that.

I like both philosophies. LucasArts’s was comfortable and Sierra’s brought him closer to a product that transcended the screen. And that is what happens with Chinatown Detective Agency. In this new cyberpunk adventure we are Amira Darma, a woman who opens her own private agency in Singapore to solve different cases closely related to the corruption, class difference or the AI ​​revolution. And to do so we have to use not only our ingenuity, but a tool that is not part of the game itself. The one you are using right now: your internet browser.

The game even has a built-in button to open a tab in your default browser. Thus, we will have to search in Google, for example, with the data that is offered to us. The tutorial is the best way to explain it. We find a quote: “Of all the miseries of man, the most bitter is this: to know so much and have no mastery of anything.” We’ll have to look it up on the Internet to find out who said it and to which book it belongs.

game beyond game

Sound easy? That’s because it’s just the tutorial. the game always twists the clues to camouflage the solution, mislead us and make us fall into the most obvious conclusion (and wrong). But the important thing is how it makes you feel: as if you were driving, perhaps not a real case, but an investigation where trial and error is not worth it, but you have to earn the solutions yourself. And, apparently in the game, I assure you that there are some cases that are really intricate. Luckily, and only if you need it, we can call a colleague to ask for a clue or even the solution.

A good detective game that has no hesitation in criticizing the corruption of capitalist societiesThese types of games and mechanics do not abound in our environment and it is a shame, because it is precisely video games that can go beyond what happens on the screen. Games like Inscryption or Doki Doki Literature Club! have recently demonstrated this, in which the narrative merges with our own world in original and creative ways. If you are wondering why there are not many similar examples, in my opinion, the answer is simple: it is not a commercial route. Using your computer as a tool can mean it doesn’t fit well with the console versions (Doki Doki actually had to make some adjustments in its new version and it loses some of the charm of the original). In addition, you always run the risk that the information may disappear from the Internet or the player does not have access at the time. For all this, it is usually the independent games that are in charge of engineering these experimental mechanics, but how much they manage to surprise the player.

Chinatown Detective Agency, moreover, not only has this unique system; it is a good detective game with a story that has no hesitation in criticizing the corruption problems of capitalist societies, the danger of excessive dependence on machines and the loneliness of large cities, all in a close and speculative science fiction. During these cases, we will have to take care of our economy and even expand our office and deal with the monthly expenses that accumulate. In addition, it has a high replayable value since there are three main clients and we can only choose one as a fixed one. It’s available on Game Pass on both PC and Xbox, as well as Steam and Nintendo Switch, so if you like detective games, it could be the surprise you’ve been waiting for.