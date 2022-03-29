This game puts to the test on a map similar to Google Maps if you really know the area where you live

Here we discover a new website with a game that you will like, especially if you are a lover of maps. It can be used to have a pique with your friends, friends and neighbors. It’s called Back Of Your Hand and it challenges you to see how well you know the area where you live or where you were born.

The website is in English (there are few instructions in this language, anyway), althoughThe maps are in the local language. In the case of Spain, they are not only in Spanish but also in the local languages ​​of the different regions, such as Catalan, Asturian or Galician.

To start playing you can move around the map to the place that interests you. To make it easier, you can click on the “Zoom out” button and there see the maps with more distance.

Then, when you locate your area (you can also move by clicking on the map and moving it), you can get close with the “Zoom in” (The zoom effect is also achieved if you double click your mouse on the map). What it lacks is a search engine so that you can write directly the city you are looking for and it will take you more easily.

how is the challenge





When you choose the region where you want to play, click on it. Just one click and This will create a circle that will define the area on which you are going to play. When you have the pink circle defined, click on “Start” on the left.

There they begin to appear, in the left column, names of streets or squares. And you have to select a place on the map where you think it is, by clicking on the street map. When you have done it, click on “Confirm” and the program will say how far are you from the real street. Based on distance and accuracy, you will receive a score.

In total you have to guess five places and you can get up to 500 points in every game. With that score you can then compete with other people.