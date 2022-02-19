This game tests if you are able to distinguish colors and how well your monitor is calibrated

If you like to challenge yourself with the viral game of the moment or with other types of interesting utilities that appear on the good sides of the Internet, you may be interested in taking a look (nice look) at this “color game“.

Color Game is a website where you can do a pretty fun test to find out how good you are at distinguishing colorsand in the process you can also take advantage and see if your monitor is calibrated correctly.

Six phases: multiple tests





The game has six parts and in each phase there are several tests. The first one is the simplest and basically it only gives you a color wheel and you will have to detect the correct hue of a single color. You do this by moving the mouse pointer until you select the corresponding color.

You have a limited time to match the correct color, and time is measured by the color you have chosen on a circle with the color you must identify. Everything is quite fast and dynamic.

The tests progress and you will have to detect saturation, complementary colors, analogous colors, and combinations of three and four colors. Every time you click to choose your color, the game will give you a rating and it will tell you if you are mediocre, terrible, good or perfect.

At the bottom of the web you can see a test progress bar with a color that indicates how well you did in each phase. If you are colorblind or have some kind of dyschromatopsia, they have an experimental mode for now for you. And they also have a little guide to help you calibrate your monitor correctly before you start.