This gaming keyboard is complete, mechanical and RGB. And it has plummeted to its historical minimum price: just 50 euros

When it comes to playing on PC, without a doubt, the keyboard and the mouse are among the most important peripherals in the entire setup. Indispensable for many players, they are a must have when we talk about certain types of titles, such as competitive online or strategy titles. And for the best gaming experience possible, the ideal is to get purely gaming models.

ORIOS Opto-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Full RGB – AZERTY

Renewing a keyboard or making the leap to a gaming one is not always expensive, and we can get models on offer as interesting as this ORIOS that has just collapsed on Amazon to its historical low: now it costs only 53.54 euros, compared to its more of 100 euros above. So we are saving half of its usual price, quite a bargain.

We are talking about the Speed-Link ORIOS. A full format gaming keyboard, with an independent numerical section in the right area, which has everything we ask of a peripheral of this class. It is wired and backlit with RGB, an addition that many gamers value. And beware because it even incorporates a wrist rest that our ergonomics will appreciate and that is usually present in models of higher ranges (and prices).

How could it be otherwise, it is a mechanical keyboard: specifically, opto-mechanical. It connects via cable and has several different multimedia shortcuts using key combinations. Y allows you to program different macros with which to optimize all kinds of actions in our favorite video games. All this, now on sale for just over 50 euros. Of course, it comes with French AZERTY distribution, something that in any case does not negatively affect when playing.

