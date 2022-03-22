This gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and one of the best processors on the market is on sale at PcComponentes: at an all-time low price

The problems of overpricing and stock that we have been suffering for more than a year in the field of desktop gaming hardware have not only not affected gaming laptops, but among the latter we find super interesting models at knockdown prices that are difficult to beat in desktop computers. . Something unthinkable until recently but, curiously, has made many users end up opting for gaming laptops despite not needing their portability.

ASUS ROG Strix G513QM-HF070 – 15.6″ Full HD 300Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 6GB, Without Operating System) Eclipse Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

This is the case of this Asus ROG laptop, which with an official price close to 2,000 euros is now reduced to 1,399 euros at PcComponentes (and also at Amazon at the same price). A discount to take into account and that means reaching its historical minimum price in both stores.

We are talking about the Asus ROG Strix G513QM-HF070, one of the many gaming equipment of this high-end Asus family. Which is characterized by super gaming laptops, with a quite striking design, full of RGB, with good cooling, very small frames and hardware with which to play whatever we want.





In this case, this ROG Strix G513QM-HF070 mounts an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6 GB of VRAM, which allows us to take advantage of ray tracing and DLSSas well as play all kinds of titles with good graphic quality and high frame rates per second.

In addition, it incorporates an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, one of the best processors on the market in the field of gaming laptops. 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD storage and a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, IPS technology and, be careful, a refresh rate of 300 Hz.

This laptop comes loaded with ports and connections to connect all kinds of peripherals and accessories (external monitors, mice, keyboards, headphones…) but does not include serial operating systemso we will have to install it ourselves once we receive them.