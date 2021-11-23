This gaming laptop with RTX 3070, Intel i7 processor of the 11th generation and 144 Hz is on sale for just over 1,000 euros on Black Friday

If the Black Friday that has just begun is standing out for something, it is because of an almost total absence in graphics cards. But also for a really good offer of Gaming laptops with latest generation graphics at super interesting prices.

This Asus TUF with the RTX 3070 is a clear example of this, and even more so now that it has reached its historical minimum price in these days prior to Friday, November 26, the official date of Black Friday 2021. Specifically, we can take it home for just 1,299 euros on Amazon, which represents a saving of 200 euros compared to its original cost.

It is the Asus TUF Dash F15 in its FX516PR-HN002 model, which has state-of-the-art hardware that allows us to play whatever we want with high graphic quality and many frames per second.





ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516PR-HN002 – Gaming Laptop 15.6 “FullHD 144Hz (Intel Core i7-11370H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX3070-8GB, Without Operating System) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Packed with a coveted NVIDIA RTX 3070, a high-performance penultimate generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 512 GB in the form of SSD. In addition to a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Asus’ TUF Dash family of laptops is characterized by offering small, compact, portable and easy to transport while offering unquestionable performance. And with an inconspicuous design for gaming equipment, which makes them ideal for all types of environments.

