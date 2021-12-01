This gaming laptop with RTX 3080 and 32 GB of RAM costs 300 euros less on Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday

In the gaming laptop sector we find models for all types of users; for different needs, demands, and also pockets. And whoever wants the best possible performance and hardware with which to play everything for years, has in this model an excellent purchase option.

The Razer Blade 15 in its Advanced Model variant incorporates high-end hardware, and now we can get it with a saving of 300 euros on Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday: it falls from its usual 3,099 euros to the 2,799 euros it costs at the moment, a price close to its all-time low.





We speak, as we say, of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model, the top of the range of this manufacturer for the 15.6 inches. And it is not for less, since inside it contains nothing less than a NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphic With which to squeeze the most even the most demanding titles on the market.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced model – Ordenador portátil Gaming de 15.6’’ FullHD 360Hz (Intel Core i7-10875H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3080-8GB, Windows 10) Negro – Teclado QWERTY Español

In addition, it has a high-performance Intel Core i7-10875H processor, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. All this accompanied by a fabulous 15.6-inch Full HD screen with, eye, a refresh rate of 360 Hz. Some more common specifications in desktop computers, but with the portability of a gaming laptop.

Razer laptops are characterized by a sober design that makes them ideal in all types of environments. In addition to an elegant construction, a good RGB backlit keyboard and ports and connections of all kinds. To which we must add that this computer comes with a pre-installed operating system as standard: Windows 10.

