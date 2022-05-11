This Gotham Knights gameplay wants to convince fans of Batman Arkham, and presents a collector’s edition

Nightwing and Red Hood star in the new RPG video that will not come to PS4 and Xbox One.

Warner Bros. Games today shared an extensive video gameplay of Gotham Knights, the first since the video game’s presentation back in 2020, in which Nightwing y Capucha Roja (Red Hood) they make it clear that they are fully prepared for combat, but this has not been the only information provided.

Those responsible for the action RPG and open world have announced that the video game will hit stores on October 25 for PC stores (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, thus ruling out its premiere on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as the video game was initially registered on the platforms. The objective, they explain in a statement, is offer the best possible experience.

It will arrive on October 25 on PC, PS5 and Xbox SeriesSpeaking of the gameplay, we find a video commented by Geoff Ellenor, director of the project, where the two members of the Dark Knight’s family fight against various criminals and investigate different clues about the mysterious Court of Owls (or Court of Owls) , who acts as the main group of villains in this game from the Batman universe. All this serves as an excuse to let us see the skills of both charactersfrom Nightwing’s (Dick Grayson) unique acrobatic combat and aerial glider to Red Hood’s (Jason Todd) dual firearm skills and powerful jumping ability.

Let’s remember that in addition to Nightwing and Red Hood, they will also be available as playable characters Batgirl and Robin (Tim Drake). All of them, together, make up a new guard of heroes thoroughly trained to carry out their work who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham after the supposed death of batman.

Gotham Knights Collector’s Edition

Gotham Knights opens its reservations today presenting three editions: the standard, which includes only the video game plus a small advance purchase incentive; the Deluxe Edition, with the bonus Visionary DLC pack, which brings exclusive gear and cosmetics, Beyond Suitstyle character skins, inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series, etc.; and a powerful Collector’s Edition.

There is an incentive for those who reserve the video gameReservations for the video game are also opened today in the different stores. In addition to the standard edition, a Deluxe Editionwhich includes the base game and the Visionary DLC Pack, featuring exclusive gear and cosmetics, Beyond Suitstyle character skins inspired by the Batman Beyond animated series, and more, as well as a Collector’s Edition. This one has all of the above, plus an augmented reality collectible pin, a 16-page multimedia book, an exclusive map of Gotham, a diorama of four character statues, and more.

All reservations will receive the 233 Kustom skin for the Batbike on launch day, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in Detective Comic #233.

Gotham Knights es the first of several DC video games in the works. After its premiere in October, the attention of the DC fan will turn to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, from the creators of Batman: Arkham Knight. Monolith Productions’ Wonder Woman is coming later, while WB Games Montreal also has a second development underway for which there are no details.

