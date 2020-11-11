This government, which is in Maharashtra, will break its burden one day, on that day we will give alternative government: Devendra Fadnavis

new Delhi: BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday on the question of change of power in Maharashtra that we are not sitting eye on him. Such governments do not run. On the day it breaks, we will give an alternative government. Also Read – Kamal Nath is very civilized, the way he fought the by-election, he would not have fallen if he had run the government: Uma Bharti

In response to a question, the former CM of Maharashtra said, “As far as the change of power in Maharashtra is concerned, we are not looking at it. This government which is in Maharashtra, it will break one day from its burden. Such governments do not run, the day the peak will be over, we will give an alternative government. Also Read – Big win of BJP: PM Modi said – Family parties are the biggest threat to democracy

BJP’s Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, refusing to draw comparisons between Bihar and Maharashtra, said his party is committed to making Nitish Kumar the chief minister. The election results of the Bihar Legislative Assembly have been declared, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has got an absolute majority. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: After Congress defeat, Kamal Nath, voice raised against Digvijay Singh, demand for resignation

As far as the change of power in Maharashtra is concerned, we are not looking at it. This government which is in Maharashtra, it will break one day from its burden. Such governments do not run. We will give an alternative government on the day it breaks: Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/B8zgL4Lq26 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 11, 2020

Darsal, Shiv Sena has expressed doubts about whether the BJP will stick to its promise to make Nitish Kumar the chief minister or not. This statement of Fadnavis came out only hours after the Shiv Sena expressed such doubts.

In fact, the Shiv Sena had got fewer seats from the BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, but during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it had demanded the chief minister’s post as promised by the BJP. However, after this demand was not accepted by the BJP, Shiv Sena parted ways with the NDA to join hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. After this, Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister in the Grand Alliance.

In Bihar, Nitish’s party Janata Dal-United (JDU) could not even get 50 seats and stood third in the state by winning 43 seats. Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has got the maximum 75 seats in the state, while the BJP has managed to win 74 seats.