This graph compares salaries in Spanish technology companies with those of a foreign technology company

The Spanish recruitment platform Manfred —promoter of the universal format of CVs MAN— has published a cdata comparison (extracted both from its own platform and from other sources in the sector) of the ‘career ladders’ or professional scales of various companies in the technology sector.

This concept designates the visualization of professional progression, from entry-level positions, to the highest levels of salary and responsibility of a company. In this case, they have analyzed the professional scales of three Spanish companies (Glovo, Cabify and Factorial) and that of the American Buffer.







Data updated after the publication of Mafred’s conclusions. Be careful, even if they are ‘salary scale(s)’, the highest salary data appears at the bottom of the graph.

From start to finish

“If we compare these four companies, the lowest entry salaries for a software engineer are found in Cabify with 24-30,000 euros per year. At the other extreme, the 80-95,000 per year for a person starting their career at Buffer as a Software Engineer”.

I see a lot of people focusing on that they are lower than almost all the leading countries I think more attention should be paid to how much they have improved and what people with experience are paid … https://t.co/29a2C7GPjz — carlosotermin (@carlosotermin) April 27, 2022

And in the ‘superior instances’ of each company? Are there many differences between them? Well, according to Manfred, “the best paid positions are achieved by reaching the category of CTO / Director with more than 13 years of experience”… but more than €100,000 difference between companies for senior positions: from 100,000 for Cabify to 215,000 for Buffer.

Yes, if I don’t say it’s wrong. They are private companies, Cabi and Glovo have talent and I hope they do great. My point is more on the side that these salaries are low for a global market, especially when there are remote positions or big tech paying 2x in Spain. – Pedro Giménez (@pedrotgimenez) April 27, 2022

‘Chaos is not a pit, it is a ladder. Only the ladder is real, the climb is all there is’ (Littlefinger)

How much the salary rises from one step to another. The average salary increase between categories of these companies is globally at the average for the sector (17%), although we find disparate cases of salary variation, between 26% for Cabify and 9.2% for Factorial.

Where does it go faster? According to the study, Buffer allows that, having between 1 and 3 years of experience in the company, you can be promoted to Senior Manager, going from charging 80,000 euros (at least) to 130,000 (at most). The progression between categories (for example, between the categories of Software Engineers I and II) is fast, and in five years you can be earning 70,000 euros more.

Although it is also true that it has been impossible to compare the data of this company with those of the others: “Few companies publish as openly as Buffer the average time spent in each position before being able to climb to the next one”, they say from Manfred. The same could apply to salaries.

What is missing in the photo?

Alex Campos Magencio, Senior Software Manager en Microsoft, explained on Twitterr that these data “are good to get a little idea”, but that they did not show the complete scene of what it means to work in a technology companyand specifically gave the example of Microsoft Spain, where, for example, they also receive

“Stocks, restaurant tickets, company car, pension plan, medical insurance for the whole family (with vision and dental), life and accident insurance, internet at home, mobile with your line, help for sports, discounts on products. More later, flexible hours and telecommuting. And issues such as stocks and the category of the car depend a lot on the level.”

Via | Manfred Image | Amtec Photos