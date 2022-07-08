This great detail from The Medium shows one of the most boring jobs in development

Bloober Team includes a wink in its horror game about the task of filling in texts.

Among rumors of a new Silent Hill developed by them, in the Bloober Team They continue to work on projects with high doses of terror without forgetting The Medium, their scary title released in 2021 that took us on an adventure full of paranormal cases and psychological horror.

Although it has been a while since it is available on PC and consoles, fans continue to discover details of the game. In fact, on Reddit we can see how a user has taken a screenshot of a text from a game magazine which highlights one of the most boring tasks that exist in the development process: filling in texts that no one is going to read.

Image: Reddit

“The Earth is and will be our home, but writing about it and completing this text for the newspaper it’s boring and exhausting, because no one is going to read it“, It can be read if you look closely. “So here I am, in front of the monitor writing this garbage of text”, continues the person who wrote it, who then continues repeating the same phrase to complete the paragraphs.

Filling newspapers or magazines becomes tediousIt’s about a curious wink from the developers to this type of work that is necessary to give packaging and realism to the scenarios, but that rarely attract the attention of the players. Obviously, the important texts are worked on, but it matters less when they are the details of small objects that are simply decorating each room.

You can take a look at The Medium’s review to get a first-hand look at our experience with it, but if you’re itching for more work with the Bloober Team firm, you’ll be happy to hear that it launches in a few months. Layers of Fearsthe third installment of the psychedelic horror saga that recently released a new trailer.

