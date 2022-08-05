This has been the last Pokémon Presents, with news of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

This afternoon at 3:00 p.m. we will be presented with new information from different games in the Pokémon franchise.

This Monday the issuance of a new Pokémon Presentsa new video that will bring us the main news of several games in the Pokémon franchise, it being confirmed that we will know new information about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple, the great titles of this year.

Starts at 3:00 p.m.In the video that you have located at the top of the text you will be able to see what new things they have to tell us today, Wednesday, August 3, so mark the time: will start at 15:00 in the peninsular timealthough if you are from another territory you can check the schedules for your area.

The official announcement of the direct that can be followed through the official Pokémon YouTube channel tells us that the presentation will consist of a video with the Pokemon app and video game updatesincluding here the new installments of Game Freak for this year.

At the moment, what we officially know is that Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have their release date set on Nintendo Switch for next November 18 and they will have a setting inspired by Spain that can leave us with references of all kinds about our country.

