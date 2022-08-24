This has been the live Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2022 with trailers and announcements of many games

Gotham Knights, Dead Island 2 and some big surprises and announcements among the keys to Geoff Keighley’s event.

Update: On these lines you can find the entire Opening Night Live event.

The news of the video game today has one of its most important events of the year: the Opening Night Live de la Gamescom 2022an evening full of ‘world premieres’ with trailers and announcements in some of the most anticipated video games of the coming months. As usual, it will be hosted by the Canadian communicator Geoff Keighley, and in 3DJuegos we will be following it live.

More than 20 games in two hours will meet at the Gamescom 2022 ONLThe Opening Night Live will take place from 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), will last two hours and the presence of no less than 20 video games. Many of the guests have already been announced by the organization in recent days, including Sonic Frontiers, Hogwarts Legacy, The Callisto Protocol, The Outlast Trials, Gotham Knights, Goat Simulator 3, High on Life, The Expanse: Telltale Series, Return to Monkey Island as well as a new adventure from the Borderlands saga and another from the creators of Subnautica.

Up to more than 20 titles announced for the event, there is room for surprises, for example a new development by Quantic Dreams according to Tom Henderson, one of the most successful sources when it comes to advancing video games in the sector.

From PlayStation, although they have not confirmed their presence at Gamescom 2022, a few hours ago they shared a launch window for PS VR2, which can be seen as a strong indication of the presence of some of their video games for tonight.

All this is fuel for speculation. What is official is our coverage of the night. On the one hand, Álvaro Castellano, Chema Mansilla and Toni Piedrabuena will react live to all the announcements that the Gamescom Opening Night Live leaves us, with about an hour in advance to comment on their expectations, while a good part of the team will be Stay tuned to share with you the main headlines, trailers and moments from Geoff Keighley’s evening.

