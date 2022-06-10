This has been the Summer Game Fest with the latest video game news and trailers

At 19:00 (peninsular time) the preview of the magazine begins; At 20:00 the conference will begin.

Video game news today has one of its most important days of the year, with the celebration of a Summer Game Fest led by Geoff Keighley where several releases for the coming months have already confirmed their attendance and which, never rule out, there will be some What another surprise capable of getting us off the couch. From 3DJuegos we don’t miss the appointment and we already have everything ready for a complete coverage, both in news and with live comments.

The Summer Game Fest will start at 20:00 (Spanish peninsular time), and promises to have over 120 minutes of commercials and trailers for great video games, including recently featured titles, as well as new video game announcements. From the newsroom we will start the streaming coverage an hour before, at 7:00 p.m., in a preview where several newsroom colleagues will talk about breaking rumors and your particular wish list for the event.

The event will last about two hours.Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Gotham Knights, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Street Fighter 6, and The Callisto Protocol are just a few of the games that have already signed up for streaming, but there are also hints of God of War: Ragnarok’s presence. . Other companies such as Bandai Namco, Bloober Team, Focus Entertainment, miHoYo, SEGA, Square Enix and other companies are among the Summer Game Fest collaborator lists, so the presence of some of their games today should not be ruled out either.

At 3DJuegos we are 100% ready to start our coverage from two fronts, the direct one with the comments of Toni Piedrabuena and Chema Mansilla, and from the newsroom where everyone we got our keyboards and mice well oiled to bring you everything that the retransmission gives of itself. You only need to confirm your attendance. Remember, at 19:00 (peninsular time) the preview of 3DJuegos of the Summer Game Fest begins, which will start an hour later, at 20:00 (peninsular time).

The non-E3 has only just begun, with an Xbox and Bethesda conference with a date and time for this Sunday among more events.

