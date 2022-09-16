This has been the Xbox conference at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, with announcements and trailers

The North American company will show Xbox Game Studios games, although it will focus on the Japanese market.

We are in the middle of Tokyo Game Show 2022 and Xbox still holds surprises for the players. Although the [email protected] Fall Showcase took place yesterday, which left us with the announcement of several indie games and Game Pass releases, today a conference of the video game division of Microsoft with different news.

After the editions held in digital format due to the effects of the pandemic, Xbox is preparing a new broadcast that will take place today September 15 from 11:00 in the Spanish peninsular time, although you can check what time it corresponds to in your territory so you don’t miss anything.

Announcements focused on the Japanese market are expectedAlthough it has been confirmed that We will see Xbox Game Studios games and from third parties, Xbox is expected to focus mainly on novelties and titles aimed at the Japanese market, where it wants to expand further. You can follow the conference through the brand’s official YouTube channel, although you can also watch it live on the Tokyo Game Show.

The very boss of Xbox, Phil Spencerwill be present at the event. “I am looking forward to being back in person at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 to see the show, the partners and the community,” the head of Microsoft’s video game division wrote in a message shared on his official Twitter account. Twitter.

Remember that you can check the dates and times of the Tokyo Game Show 2022 conferences and that at 3DJuegos we are telling you all the news about it. In fact, we are present at the japanese fair and we will be able to test titles that have not yet been released on the market and of which we will tell you details soon.

More about: Tokyo Game Show 2022, TGS 2022, Xbox, Microsoft, Conferences and Events.