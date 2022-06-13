this has been the Xbox Fan Fest in Madrid

Conference season has arrived in this non-E3 and the sights were set on the Xbox & Bethesda Show Case. On the occasion of this conference, the Xbox Fan Fest was being held in Madrid and 3DJuegos did not want to miss this party.

I owe Xbox great summer moments playing great games like Alan Wake, Spelunky, Super Meat Boy or Fable until late. Those days in which you met your friends to play the console without worries seem to be behind us, however, who was going to tell me that, years later, I would go to the Xbox Fan Fest de Madrid! And, indeed, yesterday I was there and, like the days of summer, I will not forget it.

With a bumpy non-E3 start, I myself needed to trust Microsoft to meet my expectations as a gamer. And she was not the only one. The event held in Callao brought together more than a hundred people who did not want to miss the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Upon arrival, the queue surrounded the building of the emblematic cinema. The green flooded the place inviting you to immerse yourself in the whole essence of the full company. As I waited to get in, conversations about what we might see were going on in the audience. “Will it appear Silksong? What will we see from Starfield? No one seemed to care that it was over thirty degrees at 18:00 in the afternoon. At the same time, my colleagues from 3DJ started the preview of the event with the same enthusiasm that was perceived in Callao.

Once inside and with my welcome pack in hand, I ran to get a seat. It was already almost 19:00 and the start promised to be spectacular. Provided with a cold drink, the lights went out, the applause began to sound and sitting from my comfortable chair I saw how Redfall in all its glory. Direct and to the neck and never better said.

This advance was followed by many more, but I am forced to stop at some concrete points. Silksong was one of the first great tricks. People began to cheer when Hornet appeared on the huge screen again. We didn’t see anything new, it’s true, but the announcement that it would be on Game Pass was enough to make the room roar with excitement. The collaboration with Riot, the arrival of Persona, the new Forza Motorsport, Diablo IV and the stellar appearance of Kojima were just some of the emblematic moments that this conference leaves us. As soon as Phil Spencer started talking about a special collaboration with one of the most innovative creative minds in the industry, the die was cast. I was also not surprised that it was one of the most acclaimed appearances in the room. I myself began to laugh as if I were a hyena from the Lion King.

The atmosphere was positive, people commented on all the announcements and surpriseJokes aside, I think some of the lesser-known titles deserve a special mention so far that not only increase the service’s catalog but also bring something special and distinctive. See then, The Last Case of Benedict Fox o Ara History Untold as discoveries that I add to my wish list as a good fan of metroidvania and history, respectively. What did you think? The announcements were happening at full speed in what I consider should be the rhythm in a conference. Little talk and a lot of bombing. And speaking of speed, what about the new Forza Motorsport! Am I talking about the technical deployment, the quality of the details or the realism? Even for someone like me who is not a fan of driving games, Forza is an impressive claim.

The final touch came with Starfield and, perhaps, what I am going to point out seems absurd to you. I loved what was seen, making it clear that we are talking about the most ambitious project of Bethesda. The possibility of exploring a thousand planets in its entirety is succulent, but, if there was something that made me fall in love, it was undoubtedly the representation of space.

I’m sure we’re talking about space game that will become a reference in a year in which the theme has invaded the sector and that has a large number of overwhelming elements, but when have we seen such a real outer space? Whenever the cosmos is represented to us, it is a luminous, spectacular, dynamic place… Here at Starfield we have seen a faithful representation, a void dimly adorned by the light of the stars that direct their light like a spotlight that is diluted. Space is an awesome place and I want to see it. It is almost painful to face him and check his loneliness.

And with that reflection ended a conference that for me had known how to maintain the type and that left us with an interesting year ahead. But everything did not end there. Do not doubt that Xbox knows how to set up events and the most fun was still ahead. It was time to use my kit, my inventory. Inside I had tickets that allowed me to get all kinds of succulent food: popcorn, hamburgers, hot dogs… In the lower area, near the stage, we could enjoy Forza, get a tattoo, decorate our nails or participate in a lottery that had great awards. As a fan of tattoos (I only have 20), I went to get one more souvenir. Unfortunately, it is not permanent. My design of the four buttons of the controller will be gone in a few days. I wish real tattoos hurt so little!

The atmosphere was positive, people commented on all the announcements and surprises. Persona It was, curiously, one of the points that they liked the most. Personally, I don’t think the company has reached its peak yet and I trust that there will be a year when we are dumbstruck, but it is on the right track. After the celebration, the good food and the fun, the event ended with the night almost about to fall. I went home with a smile, wanting to connect with my friends to, just like on those summer days, share everything with them.

If already being able to connect and see the announcements with those with whom you share controls is incredible, imagine seeing it on the big screen. A unique experience. With the calm of getting home I took my Xbox backpack. He had only been able to get the food tickets and now it was time to find out what was in it. So I started pulling out stuff: a giant Fall Out mask, Redfall clothing patches, Starfield pins (plus food!), my souvenir badge, an event t-shirt, and… 1 free year of Game! Pass! Thank you Microsoft for this succulent gift! With Contrast, Scarlet Nexus, and Loot River all started and everything to come to the service, rest assured I’ll be making a good account of it.

Xbox knows how to celebrate big and special eventsUltimately, the Xbox Fan Fest de Madrid It has been a unique and very special event for me. Unique because the company knows how to celebrate big and special events, because on my path in this profession it is one of the first I have been able to attend. I think that is never forgotten and if on top of that it is with such good news, even less so. Best of all, now comes the most fun: enjoy those ads. Events are just the beginning.