This hint about the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 brings us closer to its launch

CD Projekt RED has already announced a special event to talk about their future plans.

By Alberto Pastor / Updated 14 February 2022, 21:15 130 comments

moments after CD Project announce a special Cyberpunk 2077 event to talk about the future plans of the video game, a change in the Xbox Series X | S interface leaves us with a fairly clear clue to one of the main themes of the event: the long-awaited version for next gen consoles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Suddenly, the CD Projekt RED video game has received the label “Optimized for Xbox Series X | S“That those games with graphic and performance improvements receive. Does this mean that this new version of Cyberpunk 2077 can be downloaded tomorrow? For now, the authors of The Witcher saga have not commented on the matter, but everything seems to indicate that it is.

CD Projekt already promised that it would be released in the first quarter of 2022The well-known journalist of The Verge, Tom Warren, has shared on social networks an image of the Xbox interface in which the mention of this optimized version appears, although at the time of writing the news, no new update available. However, he has not been the only one to whom that label has already begun to appear in the CD Projekt game. Therefore, it seems logical to think that the launch of the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is immediate.

After many months of silence, to date all the information regarding this new version of the ambitious RPG that was released, not without controversy, at the end of 2020 has been kept secret. Just a few weeks ago, yes, the Polish studio warned The next generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 was on the right track, already promising then that it would be released in the first quarter of 2022.

Speaking about the possible improvements of this new version of the game, which would also be available on PC, options such as better AI and even additional game mechanics have recently been considered. Of course, without an official confirmation from those responsible, it’s time to wait a few hours to discover all the news.

