This Horizon Forbidden West LEGO set features a Longneck as the protagonist and an adorable mini Aloy

A few days after the launch of the PS5 and PS4 video game, this new video game-based LEGO set comes to light.

LEGO goes all out in the world of videogames, expanding its collection of toys based on some of the great brands of electronic entertainment. The latest addition will be the successful Horizon from Guerrilla Gameswhich in just a few days puts the long-awaited Horizon: Forbidden West on PS5 and PlayStation 4 on sale worldwide.

This new set consists of 1,222 pieces and has as its protagonist a long neckone of the most emblematic robotic creatures of this post-apocalyptic universe, with a mini -and adorable- Aloy following his footsteps closely. In the absence of knowing specific -and official- details of its launch, its price would be about 80 dollars (about 70 euros in exchange) and it will go on sale in May.

Baptized with the name of LEGO Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck, the set also includes several decorative pieces to recreate the lush landscapes of the Guerrilla Games game, and a small Watcher, another of the best-known machines in this open world action adventure. In recent times, other sets based on video games have been released and presented, such as the Sonic LEGO set or the Super Mario Lego set.

A few days before the launch of the long-awaited sequel to Horizon, don’t hesitate to consult our analysis of Horizon Forbidden West to discover what will undoubtedly be one of the strong candidates for GOTY 2022. 3DJuegos also recently published a new documentary dedicated to this beautiful world sci-fi with Aloy’s Platinum.

