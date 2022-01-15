This HP gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and 32 GB of RAM is super complete, and now it is reduced by more than 350 euros in El Corte Inglés

Gone are those times when gaming laptops, no matter how powerful they were, did not compete in the same league as desktop gaming equipment. The industry has come a long way in recent years. to the point that we can get hold of such solvent laptops (and even more) while saving money.

Especially in this last year marked by stock problems, overpricing and other inconveniences in the graphics card market. And also for finding offers as interesting as the one starring this HP laptop with the RTX 3060, which is reduced to 1,529.15 euros in El Corte Inglés from its original 1,899 euros. Which represents a saving of more than 350 euros and an ideal opportunity to take it home.

Specifically, it is the HP OMEN in its 15-ek1006ns variant, which has more than enough hardware to play everything we want, with good graphic quality and high frame rates per second. Also taking advantage of DLSS, ray tracing and other state-of-the-art gaming technologies.





Portátil Gaming OMEN 15-ek1006ns, i7, 32GB, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB

This is because it incorporates a coveted NVIDIA RTX 3060 with 6 GB of VRAM, one of the most balanced graphics cards of this generation. In addition to a high-performance Intel Core i7-10870H processor, 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. A configuration above what we usually see in this price range.

The screen is not far behind either, and mounts a Full HD panel with a diagonal of 15.6 inches, IPS technology and, eye, a refresh rate of no less than 300 Hz. Ideal for squeezing the rest of the components in games of all kinds.

Connectivity, meanwhile, does not seem to leave anything behind, since This laptop has ports and connections for all kinds of peripherals and accessories: USB type A and C, with Thunderbolt, HDMI, mini DisplayPort, RJ45, combined microphone and headphone jack and even SD card reader.