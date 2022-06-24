This hyper-realistic Metroid fan art is signed by a Perfect Dark artist, and it’s awesome

Luis Nieves from The Initiative puts a face and armor on Nintendo’s iconic bounty hunter.

The Metroid saga is more alive than ever after the enormous success of Mercury Steam and Nintendo with Metroid DREAD, released this past fall, which already has fans eager to know more about Metroid Prime 4. Among these fans, Luis may also be Nieves, a veteran character artist at The Initiative (Xbox) who wanted to imagine a new generation Samus Aran.

The result we already anticipated that they are one of those that we can only applaud, presenting a design of the bounty hunter of impressive realism, wearing her classic exoskeletal armor, or Power Suit, although with a somewhat different finish than what we are used to seeing the protagonist of Nintendo carry. Nieves shared her work through LinkedIn, where she has soon found the support of her colleagues in what is undoubtedly a work to applaud, which also makes us wonder why the ideal actress for a film adaptationalthough there are already those who have applied for the role.

In fact, we’re looking forward to seeing more of Nieves at The Initiative, the Santa Monica development team formed several years ago by Microsoft, and currently working, in collaboration with Crystal Dynamic, on Perfect Dark.

The new installment of the science fiction saga was presented in 2020, and was one of the absences of the recent Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, more focused on video games with release dates scheduled for the next 12 months.

As for Metroid Prime 4, where a visual advance is expected in the presentation of the iconic protagonist, there is not much more to tell at the moment after its 2019 reboot. With a development by Retro Studios, the video game could be one of the invited to the next Nintendo Direct, which is reluctant to have a date on the calendar.

