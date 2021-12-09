This impressive artificial intelligence restores damaged photographs: goodbye scratches, hello color

Old photographs are a dimensional portal that allow us to travel to a time that is long gone, where many of our loved ones lived. The problem is that, many times, that passage of time has deteriorated them a lot.

Thanks to current advances we have already seen that there are tools that allow us to color them, or increase and improve the quality even if the photograph is blurred. Today we are going to try another free solution that offers impressive results when photos are damaged, which serves to complement others like MyHeritage.

ZAO, the Chinese MOBILE APP that through DEEPFAKE turns you into DICAPRIO in SECONDS

Amazing results

It is a artificial intelligence developed by Hotpot, a company dedicated to “simplifying graphic design and image editing” through the use of AI. We can test it directly from this link.

We will simply have to upload the image we want to restore and specify (using the blue button) if the photograph has scratches. In a matter of seconds we will be able to download the restored image.





In addition to making scratches disappear, this website takes care of enhance the face and improve color definition. They claim that “what previously required hours of trained professionals can now be achieved in seconds.”

The service works with both black and white photos and color images. Of course, at the moment it only supports images that have a maximum resolution of 1280×1280 (they claim that they will soon support larger photographs).

Then I will leave Some examples than I have achieved using this tool. Some of the results are really impressive:

















How can we check, in all cases the image improves substantially. In some the result is almost magical, and the photographs come to life in an almost magical way. This website can be a great ally when it comes to digitizing and restoring some photos from the family album.