This incredible map is used to know how much sun your house will get at each moment. It is ideal to rent or buy

When there are only twelve days left until the arrival of the summer of 2021, many localities are already falling victim to the biggest problem (for many people) of this time of year: the heat that Cyclone Álex has brought us. As we live in 2021, electricity is more expensive than ever, and although there are tricks to try to reduce the electricity bill, there are no miracles

Away from home, the story is the same as always. Taking a walk in, for example, Seville, can become hell due to the high temperatures, but things change a lot if we manage to go through the shadows. And that is just one of the tasks of the Shadowmap web application, to show us in real time (and for hours) where there is shadow according to the position of the sun (which is always the same and we are the ones who move).

you live where you live, the map is incredible to know the hours of light that affect a houseideal if you are looking to buy or rent, since with it you will be able to know if a home is going to be very bright (and therefore perhaps very hot in summer) or very dark and dead.





This is how Shadowmap works





The operation of Shadowmap is very simple. In the search at the top right we can enter our location to see how the sun affects the streets depending on the time of day we are. or we want to check, because it allows us to see how the sunlight affects from dawn to dusk. It is an ideal web application if the town where you are going to walk has good cartography, because unfortunately, many places only have a few 3D buildings, or not even that.

As its creators tell on the web, Shadowmap is intended to help people find the sun: “Helping Humans find the Sun”. And it makes a lot of sense. There are people who are going to move house and, for example, after the sad confidence that we live in 2020, they want a sunny house.





Other uses they pose for Shadowmap They are photography, to know what time the sun may be at a specific point, sports practice, solar energy and solar cars, etc.. If you want to test on dates other than today, there’s Shadowmap Pro for $99 a year. It also allows you to adjust the camera perspective.

Seeing how comprehensive and useful Shadowmap is, and seeing how the built-in maps in iOS and Android improve year after year, It wouldn’t be uncommon to see the Silicon Valley giants integrate features like this into their maps some time from now.because beyond the different individual uses, socially it can help a lot to plan.

An earlier version of this story was published in 2021.