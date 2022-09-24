This indie looks like a mix of Dark Souls and Dead Space in 2D, and it’s coming out this month!

Dark Light has been four years in development and two in early access, but version 1.0 is ready.

We often discover titles that may not be under your radar but may interest you. If you are a fan of the Dark Souls games, you will be happy to know that the final release of Dark Light, a work developed by the independent studio, is approaching Mirari&Co which is inspired by the FromSoftware saga and incorporates elements reminiscent of Dead Space.

It comes out of early access on September 29In the trailer that you have located at the top of the news you can see how the game looked in 2020, since it has drawn attention from the beginning for its careful 2D aesthetic. We speak in past tense because Dark Light has been in early access for two years on PC, half the time it took the dev team to get it ready. Finally, has been announced that he September 29, 2022 version 1.0 is released.

“You are a Dark-Hunter and you have landed in a world in ruins. To survive, you will have to equip yourself, fight your way forward, and gather shards that you will get by killing supernatural creatures to bolster your energy. As you survive, you will explore the dark corners and mysteries of this apocalyptic world”, reads the official description of the game, where directly mention the Souls saga as inspiration.

If you want to give it a try, Dark Light is available to purchase on PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. On both the Valve and Epic platforms It’s been in early access for a while, so you can even find out more about the game experience by taking a look at the user ratings.

