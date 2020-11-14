This indigenous missile will shoot down enemy aircraft in the range of 30 kilometers, see VIDEO

India on Friday successfully test-fired a quick-response surface-to-air missile (QRSAM) system. The missile was launched from a launch site in Odisha for testing and it killed the pilotless aircraft (PTA) at medium range and mid altitude. Defense sources said that the state-of-the-art missile was launched from the nearby Chandipur Integrated Test Range here at around 3.50 pm. Also Read – Video: Test of advanced version of DRDO developed Pinaka, tracked and shot down all flying targets

#WATCH: Successful testfiring of the DRDO-developed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system off the coast of Balasore, Odisha yesterday. The Missile can hit targets in air at a strike range of 25-30 km. During the testfiring, it hit its target directly. pic.twitter.com/szA2J2cytG
– ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

A statement stated that the system is capable of detecting and tracking and dismantling targets. The system has been designed to provide air defense to the Indian Army offensive. It was fired with a level solid propellant rocket motor. All indigenous subsystems have been used in advanced missiles.

This missile can be fired using mobile launch. The statement said that all elements of the QRSAM weapon system such as batteries, multi-task radars, battery surveillance radars, battery command post vehicles and mobile launchers were deployed for testing.

According to the statement, the radar detected the ‘Banshee PTA’ target from a distance and the missile was fired when the target hit the target range and hit the target directly and destroyed it. Different laboratories of Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) like DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R&D (E), IRDE and ITR participated in the test. The missile is fully indigenous and has an active RF Sikar, ‘Electro Mechanical Actuation’ (EMA) system.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, DD R&D Secretary and DRDO Chief G Satish Reddy congratulated DRDO scientists for this achievement.

