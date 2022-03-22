This interactive map tells us where the electricity consumed in each country comes from and its CO2 emissions

Electricity consumption is a topic that has been starring on the covers of multiple news media for months. And it is not for less, given the price that energy has recently reached. However, in this article we are not going to talk about ‘how much electricity has gone up’, but where the vast majority of the electricity consumed on a day-to-day basis comes from. And for that there is a very useful interactive map to find out about it: electricityMap.

This map gives us provides information about where electricity comes from that is generated in each country, also showing details about the most used energy sources, the carbon intensity in the last 24 hours, and even the latest electricity prices.

A map with useful information about the emissions of each country

If we go into the map, we will see that there are still quite a few countries in gray. This means that the company has not yet made the necessary estimates, although everything indicates that little by little it will expand to more regions. The information of the countries that we can consult is divided into colors, depending on the country’s CO2 emissions. The least polluting appear in green, while those that work more with fossil fuels will appear in brown.





the map too offers a ranking of countries based on their carbon emissions. Among the less polluting we find some areas of Australia, Uruguay, Canada, Iceland or Norway.

Selecting in each country we can see the estimates about electricity consumption, the different energy sources used to generate electricity, and multiple related data. What’s more, on the map we can activate functions such as wind layers, sunlight layers, or even switch to dark mode.





In Spain, for example, at the time of writing the article, estimates of 162g of CO2 equivalent per kWh were shown. Furthermore, we can see that in the last 24 hours, over 40% of electricity came from wind power.

An open source project

The company was founded by Olivier Corradi, and its headquarters are in Copenhagen, Denmark. electricityMap uses information offered by thousands of contributors, so it could be said that your data is open-source. Anyone who wants to contribute to the project can do so through Github, although they also offer jobs in various areas.