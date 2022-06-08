This IPTV offered live football. Its creators have received 17 years in prison and the payment of 1.1 million euros

In 2019, three UK men were sentenced to prison sentences totaling more than 17 years for selling IPTV that allowed to watch Premier League matches (British LaLiga). That is, for allowing you to watch league games for free, as other IPTVs continue to do in Spain despite the persecution (LaLiga even spied on citizens through mobile phones).

The “brain” of this British IPTV service is called Steven King and he was sentenced to seven years and four months. He has now been told that if he does not return £963,000 (€1.12 million) within three months, six years and eight months in prison will be added.

10 years offering protected content





King offered his services for ten years. The companies he ran found a way to use copyrighted content owned by others to generate significant profits.

The figure that is now demanded of him is not so high if we take into account that during his 10 years in active service, it is estimated that the three defendants could have generated 5 million pounds sterling (5.8 million euros). Most of this money came from the reselling of copyrighted content streams. They not only offered football but it was the powerful Premier League that decided to end the operation.

According to the Premier League, Steven King, Paul Rolstona and Daniel Malone offered subscription packages to over 1,000 pubs, clubs and homes across England and Wales, through their websites DreamBoxTV.co.uk and YourFootie.com.

The companies behind these sites operated under the names of Dreambox (an unincorporated entity), Dreambox TV Limited and Digital Switchover Limited.

The most significant sentences in the United Kingdom

The Premier League made a private accusation in 2019 together with the company FACTspecialized in these cases. This was followed by a four-week trial at Warwick Crown Court. King was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison. Paul Rolston was jailed for six years and four months, while Daniel Malone received three years and three months behind bars.

These are the most significant sentences for this type of crime ever handed down by a UK court. But it is seen that from “British LaLiga” they were not happy with the penalties and they have continued to press so that there is also an economic penalty.

For the Premier League it seems very important to lay a foundation against other IPTV services: “This result clearly shows that provision of illegal streams is a crime which carries prison sentences and significant financial consequences,” Premier League General Counsel Kevin Plumb said. The body wants the money recovered to go back to public bodies, including law enforcement. And he has warned that they will continue in the same line against other people who are doing the same thing King was doing.