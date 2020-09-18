This is a ‘no-data’ government, PM’s popularity is no longer the same, now more dislikes started: Congress

new Delhi: The Congress on Friday targeted the government in the Lok Sabha over the state of economy, employment and the Corona crisis and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity was no longer the same and that it has now become a ‘no-data government’. Also Read – Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned four times amid ruckus, slogans of ‘Anurag Thakur apologize’ in Parliament

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said while participating in the discussion on the first batch of ‘Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2020-21 and for additional Grants for the year 2016-17’. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary also said that the MNREGA, which the people of BJP used to call ‘Marega’, has become a big support for employment today. Also Read – Before the Bihar elections, a strange decree of the Police Headquarters continues, a political uproar

Congress leader Chaudhary claimed that you people (BJP MP) have come here with the help of Prime Minister Modi’s popularity, but now his popularity is not the same as before. Now more dislikes have started to be found on his page than like. Also Read – PM Modi, President Putin’s telephonic conversation, pledged to strengthen the relationship

The Congress leader questioned, “AAP has done its lockdown without preparation. As a result, millions of people started walking on the road. People died on the streets. Why did the government not give any details about it? ” The Congress leader alleged, “You have no data of jobs. You do not have data for anything. It has become a ‘no data’ government. “

Referring to the state of the economy, the Congress leader said that it is a matter of great concern that in the current financial year our GDP fell by about 24 per cent.

The Congress said, “You people used to call MNREGA” Marega “. But this MNREGA saves everyone. Now the same MNREGA is saving you people. Because of the law that the UPA government had made, you are giving money to the people under it. ” Chaudhary said that states are being ignored in the time of Corona crisis.

Chaudhary said that you talk about self-reliance. You talked about a package of 20 lakh crore rupees. But what most rating agencies said should be seen. It was a hoax.

Chaudhary said, “What is the future of the five trillion dollar economy? How will you reach the five trillion economy by 2024? ” He said that today the government is selling properties and public units of the country.

The Congress leader said that we had said that 7500 rupees be sent monthly to the people’s account, but the government did not listen. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said in the month of February itself that the Corona crisis is going to be terrible. But nothing was done.

Chaudhary said that today the country reached the second place in the world in terms of Corona cases. it’s a matter of concern.

He also claimed that an atmosphere of mistrust has arisen in this government.

At the same time, Saugata Roy of Trinamool Congress said that the economy had declined by 24 percent. How would we compare such situation with China? He alleged that if we look at the four major parameters of the economy – domestic consumption, private sector investment, government investment and exports, it is in a very bad state. Roy asked, “The Finance Minister should tell how we will get out of this dark cave.”