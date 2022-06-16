“This is a test message…”: the SMS that Civil Protection is sending en masse and that should not worry you

Being prepared for an emergency situation is a priority for the authorities of any country. This is exactly what he’s working on the Ministry of the Interior together with Civil Protectionannouncing the deployment of a system of AML and RAN-PWS technologies. In this way, it will be possible to locate any citizen who is in danger, but mass sending of text messages will also be applied.





It has been the Permanent Commission of the National Civil Protection Council that already announced in November the deployment of these technologies. Now they have set an implementation date which is very close: The 21st of June.

The mass messaging system is launched in Spain

On June 21, Spain will have two different communication technologies in its territory: AML and RAN-PWS. The first of these is related to the Precise geolocation of the calls that are made to the 112 emergency center. Until now, when someone called 112, but could not give the address for various reasons such as ignorance or the impossibility of remembering it, rapid assistance was difficult.

But this will now be completely modified thanks to geolocation. From 112 they will be able to get a precise location thanks to AML. This is because this system recognizes an emergency call instantlyand activates the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), identifying the position and sending it through a text message to the emergency services before disconnecting.





To this, the sending of messages in a massive way is added. In the event that there is an earthquake, or a strong storm, the government will be able to contact all users in a zone via SMS. With these messages it will be possible to communicate a shelter location or a station in which to receive updated news. This is something that is being tested now, and has been warned by Civil Protection on Twitter so that no one is scared in the event of receiving a test message that is being sent.

Natively, this is something that could be found on Apple devices and other brands, with pop-up messages. Now everything will be coordinated by sending an SMS so that anyone can receive it and have access to your information regardless of the type of mobile they have.